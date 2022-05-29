Hakka.Finance Price Reaches $0.0029 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $1.09 million and $9,574.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

