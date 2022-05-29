HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,038 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.25% of HDFC Bank worth $297,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,007,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 152,467 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 416,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.