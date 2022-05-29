Head to Head Analysis: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and FTC Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.86 $313.89 million $2.11 1.71 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.66 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -3.06

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canaan and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTC Solar 2 1 4 1 2.50

Canaan currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.01%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 39.61% 76.66% 47.19% FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87%

Summary

Canaan beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

