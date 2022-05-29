Head to Head Comparison: Zevia PBC (ZVIA) vs. Its Competitors

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zevia PBC to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zevia PBC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC Competitors 220 773 1029 38 2.43

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus target price of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 486.26%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million -$45.99 million -1.25 Zevia PBC Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -32.42

Zevia PBC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Zevia PBC Competitors -0.02% -22.29% -2.41%

Summary

Zevia PBC competitors beat Zevia PBC on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

