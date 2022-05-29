Hedera Hashgraph Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00089081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00257496 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

