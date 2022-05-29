HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,453. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

