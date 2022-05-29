Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of MOMO opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

