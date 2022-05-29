Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

HLF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 799,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,536. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

