Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hibbett updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.

HIBB stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $52.50. 812,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,361. The company has a market cap of $689.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

