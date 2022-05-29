High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Earns Buy Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Clarus Securities currently has a C$26.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut High Liner Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE HLF opened at C$12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.46. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$284.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,330.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

