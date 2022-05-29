Highside Global Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Highside Global Management LLC decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up about 3.7% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.20% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,349.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,444 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $55.06. 299,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,112. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 344.15 and a beta of 0.87. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

