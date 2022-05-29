Highside Global Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highside Global Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 7.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,052,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.79. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

