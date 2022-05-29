HoDooi (HOD) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Top Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 638.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00504528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008698 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars.

