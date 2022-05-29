Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF stock opened at C$7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.09. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF has a 1-year low of C$6.41 and a 1-year high of C$7.74.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$52.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.34 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

