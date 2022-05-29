Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,237,000.

TWNK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 1,559,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,598. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

