HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) will post $13.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.82 billion and the highest is $13.59 billion. HSBC reported sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $52.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.14 billion to $52.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.56 billion to $57.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HSBC.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.48) to GBX 525 ($6.61) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.43.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.69. 2,965,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,208. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HSBC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HSBC by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

