Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,404. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.