Hyper Finance Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $10,086.52 and $48.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 581.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,918.93 or 0.33761786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars.

