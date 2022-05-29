Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 13% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,280.88 or 0.04396260 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $397,073.47 and approximately $43.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.04 or 0.27420097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.00503381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

