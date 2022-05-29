ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $7.25 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00024839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $362,773.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 146.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,464 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.