IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells $16,245.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $16,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,698 shares in the company, valued at $576,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
