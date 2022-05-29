IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells $16,245.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $16,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,698 shares in the company, valued at $576,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

