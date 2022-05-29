IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

