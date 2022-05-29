IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

