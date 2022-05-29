IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

