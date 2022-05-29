IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

