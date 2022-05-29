IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $596,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.