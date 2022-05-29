IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $43.59 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

