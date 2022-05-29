IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.71 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

