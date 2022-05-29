Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 542,019 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. PTC comprises 2.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 3.88% of PTC worth $552,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $118.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

