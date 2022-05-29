Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 71,414 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.84% of IPG Photonics worth $167,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.