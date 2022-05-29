Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 6,741 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $133,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Rentals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

NYSE:URI opened at $297.46 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.76 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

