Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 126,689 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,689 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.29% of Sonoco Products worth $73,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

