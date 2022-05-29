Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $430,364.72 and $676.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 486.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.