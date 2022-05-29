Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 169,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infobird during the third quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Infobird by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Infobird in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infobird in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFBD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 16,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,210. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

