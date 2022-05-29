Innova (INN) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $81,504.52 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000304 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.