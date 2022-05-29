Insider Buying: Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires £370,446.84 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 25,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($18.46) per share, for a total transaction of £370,446.84 ($466,146.77).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 11,529 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,372 ($17.26) per share, for a total transaction of £158,177.88 ($199,041.00).

On Monday, May 16th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 22,788 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £306,954.36 ($386,251.87).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,327,705.95).

On Monday, March 7th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($61,280.99).

BGEO stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.50) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($12.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,696 ($21.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,262.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.18.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

