Insider Buying: GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Purchases $19,350.00 in Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 677,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,190.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kyle Justin Loudermilk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Kyle Justin Loudermilk purchased 4,887 shares of GSE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,353.10.
Shares of GVP opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in GSE Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 455,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in GSE Systems by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
GSE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
