Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Buys $285,791.35 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 90,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $285,791.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,493,154 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

