Insider Buying: RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £18,807.60 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.57) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($23,666.29).

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 932.50 ($11.73) on Friday. RS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

Get RS Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About RS Group (Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.