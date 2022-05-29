Insider Selling: Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $146,030.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $83.83 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

