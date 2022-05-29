Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 49,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 307,985 shares of company stock valued at $30,350,303. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

