Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $36,249.60 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $36,249.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 469,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INTA opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

