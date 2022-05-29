Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of INTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 158,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,812. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. Intapp has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $147,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,114,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $795,027. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

