Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $12,595.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $12,541.44.

INTA stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

