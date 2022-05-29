Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.74. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.