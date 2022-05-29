Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 285,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.74. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

