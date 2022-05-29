Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

IDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NASDAQ:IDN remained flat at $$1.85 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.79. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $9.68.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $8,321,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.