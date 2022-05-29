Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

IRRHF stock remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading on Friday. Interroll has a 52-week low of $4,308.28 and a 52-week high of $4,308.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

