Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,400 ($80.53) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($70.97) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($83.10) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,739.88 ($72.23).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,675 ($58.83) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,529 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,824 ($73.29). The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,030.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,237.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($64.84), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($488,001.48).

Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.