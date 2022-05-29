Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.06 on Friday, reaching $422.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,452. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,718,951 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.