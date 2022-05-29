Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.94. 398,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,103. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,007,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,145,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,309,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,437 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.